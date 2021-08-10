Cancel
3D Systems Stock Surges as 3D Printer Sales Drive Earnings Beat

3D Systems (DDD) - Get Report stock jumped on Tuesday after the 3D printing company posted second-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' forecasts thanks to strong demand for its printers and printing materials in the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Shares of 3D Systems were up more than 12% in premarket trading after the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based 3D printer and printing materials maker said it beat earnings and sales expectations and also saw consecutive quarterly double-digit revenue growth.

Strong post-pandemic interest from companies that want to manufacture goods faster and closer to home without worries about supply chain disruptions continues to drive demand for 3D Systems’ printers, materials and scanners, CEO Jefferey Graves said.

“Not only is the global economy rebounding, but additive manufacturing is being implemented at an increasing rate in production as companies seek a more capable and flexible supply chain for critical components,” Graves said in a statement accompanying the company's earnings release.

Specifically, 3D Systems said its results “… reflect continued strength in healthcare and an increase in demand from industrial customers as compared to last quarter.”

"Perhaps even more importantly, we also saw double-digit revenue growth on a consecutive quarter basis, an important indicator of the momentum we are now experiencing,” Graves added.

For 2021, 3D Systems said it expects gross profit margins of between 40% and 44%.

Shares of 3D Systems were up 13.58% at $32.20 in premarket trading. The stock has risen more than 170% year to date and more than 357% in the past 12 months.

