PSG are on the brink of signing Lionel Messi after he chose to join the French giants following his seismic departure from boyhood club Barcelona, according to reports. Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi was said to have personally contacted PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino following the bombshell announcement on Thursday evening that he would be leaving Barca, and it's now claimed the Ligue 1 heavyweights could complete the signing during decisive talks with his father, Jorge, on Saturday.