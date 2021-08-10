Cancel
NFL

Giants release, re-sign LB Ryan Anderson

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The New York Giants waived veteran linebacker Ryan Anderson, who signed with the team back in March, on Monday.

Anderson opened training camp on the non-football injury (NFI) list after suffering a back injury and has been unable to get back on the field.

But that will now change as the result of an interesting turn of events…

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that Anderson’s release was the result of a contractual issue and that he’s now been re-signed and removed from the NFI list.

Anderson, 26, was a second-round pick of the Washington Football Team out of Alabama in the 2017 NFL draft. He spent his entire career in D.C., appearing in 52 games (four starts) while recording 86 tackles (seven for a loss), five forced fumbles, 15 QB hits, six sacks and one pass defensed.

In 2020, Anderson earned an overall grade of 49.6 from Pro Football Focus, including a run defense grade of 59.6 and a pass rush grade of 45.6. His best season came in 2018 when he earned an overall grade of 86.8.

