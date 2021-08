Rhonda Wallace was overwhelmed when she stepped in a pool of water in her apartment complex. She and King, her 1-year-old son, had been gone for less than two hours Aug. 1 while heavy thunderstorms soaked much of the Metroplex. When they returned, the water came up to Wallace’s ankles. It was the seventh time her unit had flooded since moving to Paddock on Park Row last year, she said, leaving furniture like her dining room set and King’s child-sized couch waterlogged. She plans to move out with what she can at the end of September.