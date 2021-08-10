Cancel
Financial Reports

MediWound: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 5 days ago

YAVNE, Israel (AP) _ MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter. The Yavne, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period.

