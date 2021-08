According to the FBI's 2020 Internet Crime Report, the cost of cybercrime in the United States exceeded $2.7 billion. You might think corporate giants bore the brunt of that cost, but it was actually spread out a lot more evenly among small- and mid-size businesses as well. Today, cybersecurity is essential for any small business, especially ones that are working remotely. If you have no plans to return to the office soon (or even if you do), check out VPN Unlimited & Infosec4TC Platinum Cyber Security Course Membership Lifetime Access. Valued at $1199, you can get this membership today for just $89.99.