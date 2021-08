The restaurant industry is profitable and has always been booming; as a matter of fact, customers do not lack choices when it comes to selecting a restaurant where they can dine out or order some food. Ordering can be done with just a few clicks and food would be delivered. However, with all the new regulations placed on restaurants brought about by the coronavirus, it is crucial for restaurants to learn and incorporate new ways to attract more clients and increase sales in their business. Below are four tips LA restaurant owners can use to boost their business.