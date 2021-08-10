What we’ve been watching: The ‘DuckTales’ reboot

Plus, DC's Stargirl returns for a much scarier season 2, and the new Netflix docuseries Untold kicks off with "Malice at the Palace." What do boxer Christy Martin, Caitlyn Jenner, and the Indiana Pacers all have in common? Their stories are part of this five-part docuseries, releasing weekly, from the creators of Wild Wild Country. Each episode delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, told by those who lived it. In the case of Jenner, it's her journey to Olympic gold; for Martin, it's her fight for her life outside the ring; and in the case of the Pacers, it's the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl that broke out during their 2004 game against the Detroit Pistons. Another episode features a misfit band of hockey players taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss—which is not the focus of the next season of The Mighty Ducks show. —Gerrad Hall.