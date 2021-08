A January 6 rioter who described the storming of the US Capitol the 'best day ever' was branded a 'big talker' by a judge as he was sentenced to time served. Karl Dresch, 41, is set to be freed Wednesday or Thursday after admitting to a misdemeanor, and has also agreed to be interviewed by investigators about the riot on being released as part of his plea deal. He has been behind bars since his arrest in January.