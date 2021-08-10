Cancel
Premier League

Manchester United not planning to sell forward Anthony Martial this summer

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United have no intention of selling Anthony Martial this summer as Raphael Varane edges closer to joining his compatriot at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old forward swapped Monaco for Manchester in 2015 and has scored 78 goals in 258 appearances, with his current deal running until 2024 with the option of a further year.

Related
Premier LeagueSkySports

Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window. Kieran Trippier - Trippier fears Atletico Madrid are pricing him out of a dream move to Manchester United with the 30-year-old right-back worried his £30m price tag may prove too much (Daily Star, August 2); Trippier is being patient over the prospect of a 'dream' move to Manchester United, knowing it could go down to the closing days of the summer window as his potential new club need to make sales to finance a possible £30m fee (Daily Telegraph, July 30); Trippier is still hopeful of joining Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer window (Daily Express, July 27); Atletico are playing hardball with United over England defender Trippier (The Sun, July 20); The England defender is desperate for a return to the Premier League and is waiting eagerly for United to make a move (Daily Telegraph, July 15); Atletico want almost £43m for Trippier (Sky Sports, June 17).
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United pushing to sell first-team midfielder

Manchester United have been busy in the transfer market so far, securing the arrivals of both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, with Tom Heaton coming in before the pair. There have, however, not been as many outgoings as one would have thought going into the summer. Andreas Pereira and Diogo Dalot, who both spent last season on loan away from the club, are both involved in pre-season.
Premier League90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Update on Manchester United Transfer Plans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken about Manchester United's transfer business this summer and admitted that any more incomings would be a "bonus". The Red Devils have agreed deals to bring in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, having already signed Sancho for £73m from Borussia Dortmund. United are interested in other players, namely Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, but Goal claim that the club isn't expecting "anything major" before the transfer window closes.
Premier League90min.com

Inter consider Anthony Martial loan offer

Inter are considering a move for Manchester United's Anthony Martial as they prepare themselves for the imminent departure of Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku is set to undergo a medical with Chelsea on Monday ahead of sealing a £97.5m return to Stamford Bridge, leaving I Nerazzurri busy looking for a capable replacement.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Paul Pogba PSG transfer from Manchester United won’t happen this summer

While there had been rumors about a possible move to PSG for Paul Pogba, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case this summer. While Lionel Messi may end up making his way to Paris Saint-Germain in the near future, that won’t be the case for Paul Pogba. According to a report out of France, the Ligue 1 giants never put an official offer on the table for Manchester United to try and sell them Pogba.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'ready to accept £50m offer for Anthony Martial from Inter Milan' with Italian side keen on loan deal for £200,000-a-week forward with obligation to buy as Romelu Lukaku's replacement

Inter Milan have identified Anthony Martial as a potential replacement for the outgoing Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku is closing in on a £98million return to Chelsea from Inter, with the Italian side looking to ease their financial woes. Should Lukaku return to Stamford Bridge, Inter will look to sign Martial on...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

PSG Mercato: Paris SG Remains Hopeful to Land Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba This Summer

The Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain transfer put the Paul Pogba saga on hold as the capital club is on the verge of landing the former FC Barcelona forward. Nonetheless, the Ligue 1 side continues to monitor the Manchester United midfielder, and there’s optimism that they can land the 28-year-old this summer. A recent report from The Athletic suggested that PSG would wait until next summer to land the France international on a free transfer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Paul Pogba is now 'very likely' to STAY at Manchester United this summer after PSG landed Lionel Messi on £1m-a-week deal, with the French giants 'having to sell TEN players' in order to finance move for the midfielder

Paul Pogba is reportedly very likely to stay at Manchester United this summer despite Paris Saint-Germain's interest in signing him, with the side set to sign Lionel Messi. As of Tuesday August 8, Barcelona icon Messi is in Paris to sign his £1million-a-week, two-year deal with the French giants, and will be presented as a PSG player to media on Wednesday.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani 'expected to MISS start of Premier League season after being granted extended leave following involvement for Uruguay at the Copa America'... with the 34-year-old forward yet to return to England

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is set to miss the start of the Premier League this weekend after being granted extended leave, according to reports. The 34-year-old signed a one-year contract extension at the back end of last season following an impressive debut campaign at Old Trafford, where he scored 17 goals in all competitions.
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Manchester United Star Forward Provides Recovery Update; Expected To Miss 10 Games

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford gave an update on his recovery Tuesday following his shoulder surgery. Rashford, who is set to be out of action for at least 12 weeks, underwent surgery Friday for his long-running shoulder injury. Last season, the shoulder injury reoccurred on two different occasions. Soon after the 2020-21 campaign ended, it was decided after a consultation between the player, the manager, club medical staff and specialists that Rashford would undergo an imminent procedure.

