La Paz County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Kofa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 04:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central La Paz and north central Yuma Counties through 515 AM MST At 426 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brenda, or 40 miles southeast of Parker, moving north at 5 mph. This includes Interstate 10 and US 60. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kofa Wildlife Refuge and Brenda. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 26 and 45. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 47. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 46 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

County
La Paz County, AZ
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
