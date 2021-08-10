Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Swimming World August 2021 Presents – Guttertalk: Why Did You Decide To Join ISHOF’s One In A Thousand Club? – Sponsored By Colorado Time Systems

By Lauren Serowik
SwimInfo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. Guttertalk: Why Did You Decide To Join ISHOF’s One In A Thousand Club?. I believe in keeping history. To me, it is a huge honor to be a part of it, and I wouldn’t want that to ever go away. I want it to grow and it’s really nice to see it being rebuilt and recharged.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Johnny Weissmuller
Person
Buster Crabbe
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Jesse Vassallo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Usa Swimming#Colorado Time Systems#Ishof#The Hall Of Fame#Covid#The College Swim Forum#Lakeside Swim Club#Swimming World#Yorktown High School#Stanford#American#The U S Olympic Trials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Country
Netherlands
Related
Celebritiesthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of U.S. Star Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel and his wife, Meghan, produced one of the most-heartwarming moments of the Summer Olympics to date on Wednesday night. The star United States swimmer took home the gold in the men’s 100M freestyle final. It was one of the most-thrilling events of the Tokyo Games thus far. Dressel,...
PetsTODAY.com

Even Caeleb Dressel's dog is a world-class swimmer — watch the video

Caeleb Dressel is one of the fastest humans in the water, and it turns out his pet might have the same quality!. Dressel — who took home five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics — shared a video on Thursday of his beloved black Labrador retriever, Jane, swimming an impressive length of nearly 25 meters in the pool.
Swimming & SurfingJuneau Empire

It’s a busy time for local swim club

It’s a busy time of year for Glacier Swim Club. The club recently competed in two championship meets, is concluding its season with a meet and will soon hold tryouts for its next season. In mid-July, three Glacier Swim Club athletes competed in the Western Section Speedo Sectionals held in...
Greensboro, NCswimswam.com

Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell Clocks 59.61 100 Fly, #3 All-time 13-14 Girls

LCM (50m) It was 14-year-old Alex Shackell of Carmel Swim Club who emerged victorious in the women’s 100 fly in Greensboro. Shackell began to pull away at the start of the 2nd 50, but Leah Gingrich and Gigi Johnson closed into the finish. In a very tight finish, Shackell touched the wall 0.11 seconds ahead of Gingrich, and 0.30 seconds ahead of Johnson.
Carmel, INswimswam.com

Carmel Swim Club’s Hayley Reed Announces Verbal Commitment to Columbia

Butterflier Hayley Reed of Carmel, Indiana has announced her verbal commitment to swim at Columbia as a member of their class of 2026. Stock photo via Anne Lepesant. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
College SportsSwimInfo

After Gold Medal, Adam Krikorian Expresses Concern Over College Water Polo Cuts

After Gold Medal, Adam Krikorian Expresses Concern Over College Water Polo Cuts. The United States is the world’s gold standard in women’s water polo, as a romp to their third consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics showed. But that status is tenuous as long as the sport remains in the crosshairs of colleges and universities looking to cut the sport for budgetary reasons.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

The Top Five Women’s Swimming Performances from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos)

The Top Five Women’s Swimming Performances from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos) The Tokyo Olympics are finished, and now, swimming fans will spend years remembering and rewatching the many memorable moments from those nine days — although maybe no race from Tokyo will be re-watched as much as the unforgettable men’s 400 freestyle relay from the 2008 Olympics, when Jason Lezak ran down France’s Alain Bernard with an anchor split that remains the fastest in history.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Two-Time German Olympian Franziska Hentke Announces Retirement

Two-Time German Olympian Franziska Hentke Announces Retirement. Franziska Hentke, who qualified for the Olympics twice and won a silver at the 2017 World Championships, has announced her retirement at the age of 32. The German swimmer made the Rio and Tokyo Olympics in her specialty, the 200 butterfly. She finished...
SportsSwimInfo

Team USA Rookies Share Experiences, Provide Inside Look At Olympic Games in Tokyo

Team USA Rookies Share Experiences, Provide Inside Look At Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Closing Ceremony marked the end of the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Team USA is back on American soil. USA Swimming athletes brought home 30 medals: 11 gold, 10 silver, and 9 bronze. Many of the team’s rookies earned some of that hardware. All of them earned the experience of a lifetime, however, with so many takeaways from Tokyo.
Huntsville, ALSwimInfo

14-Year-Old Lilla Bognar Swims 2:10 200 Backstroke at NCSA Summer Championships

14-Year-Old Lilla Bognar Swims 2:10 200 Backstroke at NCSA Summer Championships. During the first day of the NCSA Summer Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, 14-year-old Lilla Bognar of Team Greenville (S.C.) posted the most impressive performance with a 2:10.62 in the women’s 200 backstroke. Bognar actually dropped eight seconds in the event, since she arrived in Huntsville with a seed time of 2:18.66 and then swam a 2:14.72 for the third seed out of prelims before dropping the hammer again at night. She finished about a second and a half ahead of NOVA’s Zoe Dixon (2:12.06).
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

13th Anniversary of the Jason Lezak Anchor For The Ages: Reliving the Legendary Swim From Beijing Olympics (Video)

13th Anniversary of the Jason Lezak Anchor For The Ages: Reliving the Legendary Swim From Beijing Olympics. When Jason Lezak entered the water for the United States on the anchor leg of the United States’ 400 freestyle relay at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, the race was seemingly over. Lezak trailed Frenchman Alain Bernard by a body length and overcoming that deficit appeared impossible. But Lezak, behind the greatest anchor leg in history, gradually reeled in Bernard to give the United States an improbable gold medal. Today marks the 13th anniversary of his comeback swim.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

The Outstanding But Overlooked Men’s Swims From the Tokyo Olympics

The Outstanding But Overlooked Men’s Swims From the Tokyo Olympics. At the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel stormed to three individual Olympic golds, a total only Mark Spitz and Michael Phelps had ever previously achieved in one Olympics, and he shepherded the U.S. men to a pair of gold medals in the 400 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay. He set a world record in the 100 butterfly. Kristof Milak and Adam Peaty were among the expected stars to win Olympic gold in Tokyo, and swimmers like Evgeny Rylov and Bobby Finke joined that list with amazing performances.
SportsSwimInfo

FINA to Devote Millions in Investment to African Swimming After Olympics

FINA to Devote Millions in Investment to African Swimming After Olympics. FINA president Husain Al-Musallam has reiterated his desire to expand global access to swimming with a new initiative to increase investment in African swimming. The new FINA head, speaking with the Associated Press soon after the conclusion of swimming...

Comments / 0

Community Policy