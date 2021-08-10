Fisker Jumps As Morgan Stanley Sets $40 Target, Makes Case For $90

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Fisker (NYSE: FSR ) soared 11% in Tuesday’s premarket following a strong bull case made out for the stock by a Morgan Stanley analyst a day earlier. Analyst Adam Jonas resumed coverage on the electric vehicle maker with an ‘overweight’ and a target of $40, an upside of 166% from the stock’s Monday closing price of $15.03. The analyst also set a new $90 bull case for the stock.

