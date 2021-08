During the second day of the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, the prosecution called four witnesses to the stand including Steven Fleming, who was Kristin Smart’s friend and lived in Muir Hall which was the same dorm as Smart; Matthew Toomey, a Crandall Way party attendee, Cheryl Manzer, who was one of last people to see Smart alive; and Clinton Cole, a SLO County Sheriff's Office detective.