The U.S. Imposes New Sanctions On Lukashenko's Financial Backers

By Michele Kelemen
kvcrnews.org
 5 days ago

The Biden administration is trying to ratchet up pressure on the longtime leader of Belarus. But Alexander Lukashenko is sounding defiant in the face of new U.S. sanctions. Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

