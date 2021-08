A baby monkey has been rescued from its “miserable” life being kept in a cage at a residential property in Essex.The marmoset, which had been named TikTok after the social media app, was only a few months old. He had been prematurely taken away from his parents to be kept as an exotic pet in the town of Grays – the RSPCA said.Primates need to live in groups and marmosets, unlike many other species, usually pair-up in monogamous relationships for life. But TikTok was depressed and kept alone in a parrot cage with no social stimulation.He has been taken in...