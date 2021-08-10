Cancel
Painting pony showcased at Blenheim Palace exhibition

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pony that uses a brush held between its teeth to paint abstract artwork has been featured at a new exhibition. Teddy, a chestnut roan, has appeared at Blenheim Palace to showcase the importance of horses in the history of the famous Oxfordshire country house. Charlotte Marshall, who owns Teddy,...

