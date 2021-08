In addition to new benefits to support employees through the coronavirus pandemic, RBC Wealth Management-U.S. has a number of policies and amenities that have helped make it a three-time Best Places to Work honoree. It offers no-cost access to gyms and fitness centers through Prime Fitness; subsidized back-up child, adult or elder care through Bright Horizons; and paid time off to care for an immediate family member who is seriously ill or injured.