Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack makes his music video directorial debut with the release of the new track "Torch." He collaborated with Patrick Fogarty on the video. Biersack says: "We wanted to create something that felt like a fitting ending to the four-video story arc that started with 'Scarlet Cross', and while this is the end of the original 'Blackbird' video chronology, it certainly is not the end of 'The Phantom Tomorrow' narrative that plays out on the record and in our upcoming comic book series. It's been one of the greatest joys of my professional life getting to dream up these concepts. For us as a band to work with such amazing individuals and to see this story realized on the screen is an absolute honor."