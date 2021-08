With hundreds of miles of coastline, vast national parks, networks of cycling routes and countless activities at sea, Portugal is an adventure playground. A holiday packed full of outdoor activities might be just what your customers are looking for after spending so much time indoors this past year. And Portugal’s sunny summers and mild winters make it the ideal place for travellers to channel their active side at any time of year. From the Algarve in the south to Porto in the north, there are so many beautiful coastal routes to explore on foot or on two wheels.