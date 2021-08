In anticipation of the new season, an announcement listing the NBC Premier League commentators is now out. Kicking off the 2021-22 season, Brentford, who make their Premier League debut and play their first season in England’s top flight in 75 years, host Arsenal this Friday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Arlo White will call the match, joined by former Premier League footballers Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux, live from Brentford Community Stadium.