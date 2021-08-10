Report: iPhone 13 Pro models to add Portrait video mode, ProRes recording, other camera improvements
Apple is about a month away from announcing the new flagship iPhone lineup for 2021, colloquially dubbed the iPhone 13. While the exterior industrial design of the phones won’t change much this year — aside from a visibly smaller notch cutout at the top of the display — Bloomberg reports that a big focus for the higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be camera upgrades with new features when shooting video and taking photos …9to5mac.com
