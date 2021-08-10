Cancel
Disney Has Reportedly Been Paying Comic Book Creators As Little As $5000 For Movies That Grossed $1+ Billion

By RubyGoldstone
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 5 days ago

The paltry sum Disney pays comic book writers and artists whose work is featured in film and on television is a story that's simply not going away, and more details have been revealed in a piece from The Guardian. The story itself goes into the legalities of how creators are paid royalties (or not) for characters they've created, but there are a few specific points that will leave you speechless.

