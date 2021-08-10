Friends of Fox River fundraiser August 16
Friends of the Fox River has rescheduled its sixth annual fundraiser No Clean Water No Good Beer, to Friday, Aug. 16. River lovers from across the Fox River watershed will convene outside in the back patio at Bandito Barney’s, 10 N. River Street, in East Dundee, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $45 at the door, but available for $35 each or $60 per couple on the Friends of the Fox River website friendsofthefoxriver.org/event/no-clean-water-no-good-beer-or-wine. The proceeds support watershed education, a Friends of the Fox River mainstay for 31 years.thevoice.us
