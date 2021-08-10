Cancel
East Dundee, IL

Friends of Fox River fundraiser August 16

The Voice
The Voice
 5 days ago

Friends of the Fox River has rescheduled its sixth annual fundraiser No Clean Water No Good Beer, to Friday, Aug. 16. River lovers from across the Fox River watershed will convene outside in the back patio at Bandito Barney’s, 10 N. River Street, in East Dundee, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $45 at the door, but available for $35 each or $60 per couple on the Friends of the Fox River website friendsofthefoxriver.org/event/no-clean-water-no-good-beer-or-wine. The proceeds support watershed education, a Friends of the Fox River mainstay for 31 years.

The Voice

The Voice

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

North Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Aurora Navy League picnic August 17

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will hold its annual picnic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. The meeting will be held at the home of Sharon and Kent Catich, 2900 Tanner Road, North Aurora. Call 630-907-0110 if you’re lost. We are have Reuland Food Service catering,...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Blackhawk Park in Aurora

Carousel Kids/YouthAuroraBlackhawk Park in AuroraWesley United Methodist Church. Children enjoy lunch among playground equipment Monday, Aug. 2 during an outdoor program at Blackhawk Park in Aurora by Wesley United Methodist Church. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
Oswego, ILPosted by
The Voice

Oswego venue opening August 19

It went from concept to reality in just two years. Thursday, Aug. 19, Oswego’s new entertainment venue will open with a community celebration and an unveiling of the venue’s new moniker. The public is invited to the grand opening of the new venue at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at...
Dupage County, ILPosted by
The Voice

Tribute fitting memorial to Herschel Luckinbill

The Fox Valley veteran community recently lost one of its most charismatic and devoted advocates with the recent death of Herschel Luckinbill. It was only four months ago that Herschel moved to Tennessee. The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club (FVVBC) members were sorry to see him move, but at least...
PoliticsPosted by
The Voice

Kalamazoo caper proves worthwhile: Many libraries

But, realize, the city has not had a zoo since 1974!! One of the closest is in Battle Creek, Mich. and is the Binder Park Zoo. Originally known as Bronson, after founder Titus Bronson, the city and township were changed to Kalamazoo in 1836 and 1837. Titus was described as eccentric and argumentative and was later run out of town. Titus was fined for stealing a cherry tree.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Aurora City Council focus: Wide range of housing approval

At the Aurora city government City Council meeting Tuesday, Council members approved a number of development and improvement projects from traffic signals and parking garage surveillance system upgrades to sidewalks, affordable housing, and planning for higher-end housing. The 12-minute meeting didn’t have any speakers seeking to use their voices for...
Yorkville, ILPosted by
The Voice

August 9, 2021

Events HealthCOVID-19 vaccineEventsFlu VaccineSenior Services Associates. Senior Services Associates and Jewel Osco are offering a flu vaccine clinic that will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the Beecher Center, 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Reservations are required for this clinic by calling 630-553-5777. Additional vaccinations will be available for...
Oswego, ILPosted by
The Voice

Family love, attitude, concern, reunion, always in style

Family always is important. Interaction at more than during holidays brings family bonds more firmly together. Consider a few items below:. • The Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry and Community Garden’s 8th anniversary at the Harvest Dinner will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry, 834 Highland Avenue, Aurora. The event will have a five-course menu with a feature of produced with love by Marie’s Urban Farm gardeners. Tickets are $125 and are available at mariewilkinsonfoodpantry.org.
Yorkville, ILPosted by
The Voice

Tag: BBQ

Events FundraiserBarbecueBBQFundraiserSenior Services Associates. Senior Services Associates and the United City of Yorkville will be host to a BBQ and Big Band Night as part of the Hometown Days celebration Thursday, Sept. 2 at the Beecher Center, 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and...
Yorkville, ILPosted by
The Voice

BBQ and Big Band Night September 2

Senior Services Associates and the United City of Yorkville will be host to a BBQ and Big Band Night as part of the Hometown Days celebration Thursday, Sept. 2 at the Beecher Center, 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and...
Montgomery, ILPosted by
The Voice

SecondSale Community Book Scavenger Hunt

The first Community Book Scavenger Hunt, in celebration of National Book Lover’s Day will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 throughout Montgomery. The online bookstore and book reseller SecondSale, 900 Knell Road in Montgomery, will drop clues on their Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts every 30 minutes pertaining to a specific book, author, or literary character as well as details to the next location to visit. All members of the community are invited to join! Participants who bring the correct answer to each location will be given a “SecondSale Buck”.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

More than 30 venues open on First Fridays in Aurora

First Fridays in downtown Aurora will feature more than 30 venues open with art, music, and more August 6. Yetee Station will open its new arcade space at 11 N. Broadway in the former Arenkill’s Loan Bank storefront. Owner Mike Mancuso recently renovated the spot while the temporary arcade location at 102 E. Galena Boulevard had been closed for a year due to the pandemic. That location will be open with an art sale on First Fridays.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Voice

Small ball to solve cities’ gang problems inadequate

Not long after college, in the late-1960s, I was visiting friends on the gentrifying Near Northwest Side of Chicago. My host couple and I took a stroll prior to a night in nearby Old Town. As we came upon the Armitage Avenue Methodist Church, we saw perhaps a dozen young men lounging on the broad concrete steps that led to the imposing church doors.
North Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Bug Fest

Bug Fest will be back and bigger than previously from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Red Oak Nature Center, 1385 N. River Road, North Aurora. Tickets must be purchased this year to enter Bug Fest which will include games, activities, and inflatables. Participating agencies will have...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

The National Night Out part of many important events

National Night Out will be Tuesday, Aug. 3 with participation by many communities. It is a break from the heat of the Summer and a link to a back-to-school mentality. From previous years an impression is that young children enjoy the variation from a usual Summer routine. It is an excellent way to offer cohesion within communities. Each community designates sites in advance. Good, early, publicity, is beneficial.
North Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Rusty Rodeo stops little bullies’ reign

A curious visitor asked a naturalist to describe the appearance of a rusty crayfish. When she said, “It looks like they’ve been pinched with Cheetos fingers,” the mind wanders to something kinda cute, maybe even a bit cuddly. “But,” continued Christy Graser, environmental education supervisor at Red Oak Nature Center...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

‘Race to Fight Diabetes’ will be August 7

Hello Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora members, and friends of Cosmos,. Saturday, Aug. 7, the Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora will be host to the “Race to Fight Diabetes” Awareness Night at Sycamore Speedway, Route 64, Maple Park. We invite you to join us for an exciting evening of competitive dirt track...
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Loaves & Fishes campaign for new warehouse

Earlier this year, Loaves & Fishes Community Services, based in Naperville, announced the acquisition of a warehouse distribution building to serve as its new hub, at 580 Exchange Court in Aurora. The project will substantially increase the number of families served, expand the geographic service area, and provide omni-channel distribution for clients.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Aurora City Council standing ovation for retiring chief

At the Aurora city government City Council meeting Tuesday, City Council members gave a standing ovation to retiring Police Chief Kristen Ziman. She started her law enforcement career in 1991 as a cadet and in 1994 was sworn in as an officer and in 2003 as sergeant. She became the first female lieutenant and first chief in the history of the Aurora Police Department.

