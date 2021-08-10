Friends of Fox River fundraiser August 16

The first Community Book Scavenger Hunt, in celebration of National Book Lover’s Day will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 throughout Montgomery. The online bookstore and book reseller SecondSale, 900 Knell Road in Montgomery, will drop clues on their Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts every 30 minutes pertaining to a specific book, author, or literary character as well as details to the next location to visit. All members of the community are invited to join! Participants who bring the correct answer to each location will be given a “SecondSale Buck”.