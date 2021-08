Gina Marie Krasley, a current Ocean County resident had a spotlight episode on the TLC drama 'My 600-lb Life' air back in 2020. Unfortunately, news spread over the weekend that Krasley has died with the cause of death currently unknown at the present time. Krasley has lived in a couple towns throughout South Jersey during the course of her short 30 years of life, including Galloway and Tuckerton. Her episode aired within the show's eighth season and detailed how she and her sister allegedly suffered both verbal and physical abuse from their father.