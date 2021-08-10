Cancel
Video Games

Take-Two trying to shutdown popular GTA Online mod menu

By News
Eurogamer.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake-Two Interactive is attempting to shut down Ozark, a popular mod menu for Grand Theft Auto Online. As you would expect from a mod menu, Ozark lets modders manipulate the game, both in the campaign and online, to their liking, allowing them to teleport, instakill, spawn vehicles, drop money, and more.

