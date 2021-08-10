Screenwriting 101: Florian Zeller

"The 39 Steps" plus or minus a few steps, "Beckett" is a Hitchcockian thriller set in a beautifully-photographed Greece, beginning at the Temple of Apollo on Mt. Parnassus and featuring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander as lovers having a marvelous time abroad. That is until something terrible happens, and their car crashes through the wall of a house, revealing to Beckett (Washington) the form and face of a red-haired boy. The next thing Beckett knows, he's being shot at by the authorities and on the run for his life. Because Beckett is a Black man in Greece, and by what we see in the film, apparently the only Black man in Greece, his story has more political resonance than if he were played by Englishman Robert Donat, the star of Hitchock's England-set 1935 film. It's a complication "Beckett" chooses unwisely to ignore.