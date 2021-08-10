3 ways to stem the Great Resignation: Innovation, creativity, and help for working parents

There were more than 10 million jobs open in the United States at the end of June, the highest number on record, according to recently released Labor Department data. To explain the record-breaking number of openings, some experts have pointed to what they call the Great Resignation, in which vast numbers of people have left their jobs in recent months of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving some employers scrambling to fill positions. In the tech field, a new report from the academic publishing giant Wiley suggests part of the issue is the industry’s long struggles to achieve workplace diversity and equity.