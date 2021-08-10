2022 Nissan Frontier First Drive Review | Return from the wilderness
Those modern looks deserve a modern powertrain to match. Like most in this segment, Nissan has a big, naturally aspirated V6 ready for duty. Specifically, it’s a 3.8-liter V6 that makes 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. That’s technically more horsepower than anything else in the segment, but don’t get too excited — everything feels about the same when it comes to straight-line speed here. The engine was actually dropped into the previous-generation Frontier for one model year before moseying over into the new truck, and we’re glad to meet it again. Paired with this V6 is a nine-speed automatic transmission that’s pulled from the Titan.www.autoblog.com
Comments / 0