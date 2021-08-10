2022 Nissan Frontier First Drive Review | Return from the wilderness

And wait until you learn what he’s going to replace it with…. In the past we’ve highlighted the sad, wrecked Nissan GT-Rs and asked what you would do if you purchased one. Well, the guys at B is for Build have come up with a plan for an R35 they picked up and it involves removing what’s left of the mangled body so they can slap an R34donor body onto it. That’s an interesting idea which is so simple and yet so crazywe can’t believe nobody has done this before (or maybe they have?).