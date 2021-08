The online petition that was started in order to streamline the ongoing demand for the recurring stimulus checks from the federal government has almost reached a total of 3 million approvals which was the dedicated goal. The money is not only demanded by normal people but by the lawmakers as well as the economists. The demand has the backing of a total of 150 economists and 21 members from the US senate. However, the administration of President Joe Biden has already indicated the fact that providing the stimulus check to the people is not a priority. And what is more important is the infrastructure plan.