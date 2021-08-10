Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Grow Slow and Smart--or Grow Quick and Get Out

By Howard Tullman
Inc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the toughest decisions that an entrepreneur needs to make as his or her company starts to expand and gain some serious traction is whether to a) focus on growing the business the smart and somewhat conservative way for the long run, which sometimes means saying no to important customers, large new contracts, and other exciting opportunities; or b) say yes to virtually all comers, expand the team and the business as fast as humanly possible, and pray every night that things don't completely fall apart while everyone's running full speed ahead and trying to cover all the bases and put out all the fires. You might call that fast-growth strategy the latest version of the "fake it 'til you make it" philosophy.

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Software Company#Software Companies#Software Engineers#Startup#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
EconomyInc.com

How to Lead Your Company Through Crisis

Welcome to Inc.'s Planet Purpose podcast--where we examine how companies can focus on their purpose and transform their brands. Join co-hosts Scott Goodson, Yolanda White, and Chip Walker as they put purpose-driven companies under the microscope while offering insights and analysis. On this week's episode:. Part of leading a company...
Small BusinessInc.com

Will Agile Change Your Business? Not as Much as You Think

In the race to stay competitive with bigger, better funded competitors, many small enterprises have felt compelled to follow along with any trends made popular by their larger counterparts, despite the fact that smaller companies tend to have fewer resources to allocate to these ad-hoc initiatives. Significant examples have been Lean, and then Six-Sigma. Now, Agile is the buzzword initiative consuming the most headspace among American business leaders. But what of it? How should smaller enterprises think about Agile? My opinion on the matter might just surprise you.
EconomyInc.com

Tips to Keep Subscribers on Your Unsubscribe Page

As a reputable and responsible brand, you add the "unsubscribe" buttons or links to all emails you send. Unfortunately, the truth is that if subscribers opt-out of your offer -- it hurts. At this point, they are moving to start a relationship with another company, probably your competition, and the likelihood of winning this lost customer back is virtually non-existent.
EconomyInc.com

9 Positive Indications that You Could Make the Switch to Entrepreneur

In my role as mentor to business professionals, I often get the question about your potential of going out on your own as an entrepreneur, versus your current role of working for a boss at an established company. Of course, that's a personal decision, with many considerations and risks, but...
Small BusinessInc.com

Still Struggling to Find Workers? Queue the Robots

Robots first replaced humans in doing high-volume, repetitive, and dangerous tasks; now they're everywhere. From ordering kiosks to robotic peach pickers, automation has been supplanting human workers for years. However, adoption is starting to speed up, as companies find ways to cope with a labor shortages, according to Andy Challenger, senior vice president at employment agency Challenger, Gray & Christmas. It's not that businesses are necessarily trying to replace humans, but some organizations say they have exhausted all efforts to attract workers over recent months.
TV & VideosInc.com

How 'Shark Tank' and Startup Competitions Spur Innovation

Startup competitions have become more popular over the years as entrepreneurs seek to attract financial investment, gather useful feedback, and increase visibility with potential customers. TV shows like Shark Tank have made competitions even more appealing, although at times they focus on drama more than meaningful business ideas. Let's take a look at key trend behind startup competitions, and the important role that competitions play in driving innovation around the world.
BusinessInc.com

5 Key Ways to Lead Your Company With Purpose

It was 2011 and T-Mobile was reeling from a failed merger with AT&T and a $4.3 billion loss in sales. They didn't have the iPhone and were the only national carrier that didn't have 4G or LTE. The outlook wasn't good. But this story isn't about how T-Mobile turned their business around and changed the category for good (which they did), it's about how a clear singular purpose internally unleashed 50,000+ employees and became the driving force behind T-Mobile's Un-carrier movement.
EconomyInc.com

5 Steps to Grow Faster by Building on Your Greatest Strength

If you want your company to outlast your tenure, make space for innovation as you scramble to drive short-term growth. One of the approaches I wrote about in June should be on your company's menu. How can you decide which- - if any -- of these approaches could work in...
Educationbizjournals

Get Growing: Building customer personas

The key to user experience (UX) is understanding your customers so you can better anticipate and solve their needs. To do this effectively, you must have a firm grasp on who your customer is. Many business owners fall into the trap of saying that “everyone” is their target customer, but this creates missed opportunities to connect with your target market. But how do you find your target customer?
Politicsfinextra.com

Can Sustainability Be The Answer To A Growing Smart City Backlash?

The constant and ubiquitous transfer of data from various sources to a single government entity has led to concerns that these sources could turn into electronic panoptics as governments use data-driven technologies to maximize effective surveillance of their citizens. Smart City technologies have been developed with practical applications to improve effective law enforcement, optimize transportation services, improve basic infrastructure, including the provision of local government services, and e-governance platforms. This will improve urban planning and allow governments to tailor their services to the local population.
San Francisco, CAsiliconangle.com

Kong CEO anticipated the power of connecting APIs

We spoke with the CEOs of companies that participated in the recent AWS Startup Showcase: Innovations With CloudData and CloudOps to find out what drives them and learn about their visions for the future. This is the ninth feature in this CEO Startup Spotlight series. Augusto “Aghi” Marietti (pictured), co-founder...
Cell PhonesInc.com

How to Know If Your Tech Startup Is Actually a Good Idea

You think you have come up with a brilliant idea for your startup. You have done the preliminary market research and spoken to many potential customers, and the feedback has been very positive. But how do you really know that it will form the basis for a great company?. Figuring...
MicrosoftInc.com

4 Must-Do Things to Build and Keep Trust

One of the most important things that leaders can do is to build and keep trust in their relationships. What is trust and why does it matter so much? Trust is what people feel about you if you fulfill your commitments. Trust matters because it helps your organization run more...
EconomyInc.com

New to Being CEO? Here's How to Stay Constantly Productive

By Kristopher B. Jones, serial entrepreneur and investor. Kris is the Founder of 2020 SEO Agency of the Year Finalist LSEO.com. CEOs always have to think about how to lead their companies toward growth and success while also managing themselves as people with families and personal commitments. As with everyone else, CEOs need the time to think through decisions and then execute the actions and duties that turn those decisions into realities. When I think about it, I sometimes marvel that CEOs can get anything done at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy