Grow Slow and Smart--or Grow Quick and Get Out

One of the toughest decisions that an entrepreneur needs to make as his or her company starts to expand and gain some serious traction is whether to a) focus on growing the business the smart and somewhat conservative way for the long run, which sometimes means saying no to important customers, large new contracts, and other exciting opportunities; or b) say yes to virtually all comers, expand the team and the business as fast as humanly possible, and pray every night that things don't completely fall apart while everyone's running full speed ahead and trying to cover all the bases and put out all the fires. You might call that fast-growth strategy the latest version of the "fake it 'til you make it" philosophy.