Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 05:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 730 AM MST. * At 523 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain on the basins that flow towards State Route 238. Historically, this basin takes very little rainfall to cause flash flooding at low water crossing over SR 238. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Primarily State Route 238 between Gila Bend and Maricopa. Very little precipitation is needed for flash flooding at low water crossings across SR 238. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19. While flood reports have yet to come in, estimated and nearby rainfall amounts meet historically typical levels needed to flood SR-238. This highway is remote and very prone to flooding with even just very little rainfall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County .Abundant moisture coupled with an incoming upper level trough will bring more heavy rain chances for the area Monday afternoon. The highest chance for heavy precipitation seems to be located in the Gila region. Any showers or thunderstorms that do form will be very efficient rain makers and will be slow moving leading to isolated flooding. Additionally, due to over saturated soils from previous heavy rainfall, many areas over the lowlands will be sensitive to any accumulating precipitation which will quickly lead to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of New Mexico and southwest Texas, including the following areas, in New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel, Northern Dona Ana County, Otero Mesa, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Sierra County Lakes, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southern Tularosa Basin, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley, Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Uplands of the Bootheel, Upper Gila River Valley and West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet. In southwest Texas, Eastern/Central El Paso County, Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County, Salt Basin, Southern Hudspeth Highlands and Western El Paso County. * Through late Monday night. * The threat for flash flooding through this evening will be minimal and will mainly be confined to areas near the International Border. Starting Monday afternoon, as the next upper level trough moves in, storms will start to develop over the higher terrain in the afternoon and will begin to push into the lowlands by the evening hours. Due to recent heavy rains, flash flooding will continue to be a possibility as some storms will be capable 1-2" of rainfall in an hour.
Tulare County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tulare by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Tulare THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT FOR EAST CENTRAL TULARE COUNTY At 503 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms moving west at 5 mph in and around the SQF COMPLEX BURNED AREA. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the SQF COMPLEX BURN AREA. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kern Canyon Ranger Station. ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS INCLUDE: Severely burned areas in steep terrain. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 09:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND EAST CENTRAL YUMA COUNTIES At 904 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in Near the Gila River. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Buckeye, Sundad, Painted Rock Dam, Paloma, Hyder, Hassayampa and Arlington. Near the Gila River is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 17:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 18:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 554 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Elfrida and McNeal. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated showers and thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across northeast portions of the Tucson Metro. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Destin - Eglin AFB - Fort Walton Beach * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Monday morning until early Tuesday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Okaloosa County EMA: 850-651-7150 or www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/ps/home - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 04:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Maricopa County in south central Arizona East Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona * Until 1030 AM MST. * At 442 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This may result in minor flooding near the Gila River. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Buckeye, Sundad, Painted Rock Dam, Paloma, Hyder, Hassayampa and Arlington. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain may result in minor flooding and ponding on roads.
Edgecombe County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax; Nash FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN EDGECOMBE, HALIFAX, NASH AND CENTRAL WILSON COUNTIES At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, Nashville, Halifax, Wilson, Elm City, Dortches, Red Oak, Enfield, Sharpsburg, Weldon, Spring Hope, Lucama, Black Creek, Whitakers, Castalia, Glenview, Battleboro, Aventon and Medoc Mountain State Park.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 17:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 554 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Elfrida and McNeal. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 143 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast of Perkinsville, or 13 miles northwest of Sedona, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Sedona and Red Rock State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Alcorn County, MSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Alcorn, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alcorn; Tishomingo The National Weather Service in Memphis has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Alcorn County in northeastern Mississippi Northwestern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi Southern Hardin County in western Tennessee * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Corinth, Pickwick Landing State Park, Burnsville, Glen, Pineflat, Pickwick Dam, Leedy, Hinkle, Farmington, Rienzi, Doskie, Kendrick, Damon, Red Sulphur Springs, Counce, Winn Springs, Strickland, Bruton Branch, Jobes and Biggersville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dewey, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Dewey; Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWEY AND SOUTHWESTERN WALWORTH COUNTIES At 719 PM CDT/619 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackfoot, or 16 miles south of Mobridge, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Akaska, Swan Creek Rec Area and Blackfoot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cullman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cullman County through 445 PM CDT At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arkadelphia, or near Sumiton, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hanceville, Good Hope, Dodge City, Colony, Wilburn, Logan, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-14 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Dewey; Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT/630 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWEY AND SOUTHWESTERN WALWORTH COUNTIES At 719 PM CDT/619 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackfoot, or 16 miles south of Mobridge, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Akaska, Swan Creek Rec Area and Blackfoot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Escambia Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Escambia Coastal TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Pensacola - Pensacola Beach - Perdido Bay * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Monday morning until early Tuesday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Escambia County EMA: 850-471-6400 or bereadyescambia.com - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northeastern Colorado...northwestern Kansas... and southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Dundy Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, northern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska through 1130 PM MDT/1230 AM CDT/ At 1023 PM MDT/1123 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles north of Haigler to 10 miles south of Yuma. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Yuma County County in northeastern Colorado, northern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas and Dundy Counties in southwestern Nebraska, including the following locations... Abarr, Beecher Island and Heartstrong. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 217 and 268. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
George County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for George by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: George A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Mobile and northeastern George Counties through 445 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Wilmer, or 14 miles west of Saraland, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chunchula, Gulfcrest and Wilmer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

