Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 05:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 730 AM MST. * At 523 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain on the basins that flow towards State Route 238. Historically, this basin takes very little rainfall to cause flash flooding at low water crossing over SR 238. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Primarily State Route 238 between Gila Bend and Maricopa. Very little precipitation is needed for flash flooding at low water crossings across SR 238. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19. While flood reports have yet to come in, estimated and nearby rainfall amounts meet historically typical levels needed to flood SR-238. This highway is remote and very prone to flooding with even just very little rainfall. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0