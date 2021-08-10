Cancel
Appling County, GA

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Coffee, Inland Glynn by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 07:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Coffee; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Inland Glynn and Northern Ware Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

