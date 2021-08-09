Emerson named Director of Online Learning

Kerstin Emerson has been selected to lead the Office of Online Learning at the University of Georgia College of Public Health. A clinical associate professor in the Institute of Gerontology at the College of Public Health, Emerson has been teaching at the College for 11 years and coordinating both undergraduate and graduate course offerings through the Institute for six years. In 2017, Emerson was selected as an Online Learning Fellow through UGA’s Office of Online Learning.