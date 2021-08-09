Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Emerson named Director of Online Learning

uga.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKerstin Emerson has been selected to lead the Office of Online Learning at the University of Georgia College of Public Health. A clinical associate professor in the Institute of Gerontology at the College of Public Health, Emerson has been teaching at the College for 11 years and coordinating both undergraduate and graduate course offerings through the Institute for six years. In 2017, Emerson was selected as an Online Learning Fellow through UGA’s Office of Online Learning.

publichealth.uga.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia College#Health Education#Uga#Cph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

DSU names Director of Prospect Research and Information Management

Dakota State University in Madison has named a new Director of Prospect Research and Information Management. Kiana Dowdell will fill the position with DSU’s Foundation and Alumni Association. As director of prospect research and information management, Dowdell will leverage existing data to help the development team identify and communicate with...
CollegesInside Indiana Business

Trine University Names Director of Alumni Relations

Trine University has named O'Shea Owens as director of alumni and parent relations. He has filled various roles at the university since 2017, including as director of student activities and assistant athletic director of game operations and fan experience. Owens holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Trine University.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Director named nursing board president

VALDOSTA – Tammy Bryant, MSN, BSN, RN, Southern Regional Technical College’s nursing program director, has been named president of the Georgia Board of Nursing. Bryant has served on the board since 2017, state officials said in a statement. The GBON consists of 13 members selected by the governor and is responsible for the regulation of registered professional nurses and advanced practice registered nurses.
CollegesPosted by
WGAU

UNG names director for Cyber Institute

Retired Army Col. Chris Mitchiner has joined the University of North Georgia as the executive director of the new Institute for Cyber Operations. Mitchiner’s mission is to work with the academic programs on campus to build the UNG cyber program into one of the top programs in the country. The...
Rockingham County, VADaily News-Record

Rockingham Educational Foundation Names New Director

The Rockingham Educational Foundation Inc has named Victoria Landis as its new executive director, according to a press release. Landis joins REFI with extensive nonprofit experience, community involvement and a master's of business administration in innovation, the release says. “We are excited for Victoria’s leadership and involvement with the foundation,"Susie...
Educationdailybruin.com

How Grade Distributions Changed During Online Learning

The COVID-19 pandemic changed routines in regard to learning and teaching. How did those changes impact grade distributions?. Professors gave 29% more A’s in fall 2020 than in fall 2019. The number of pass/no pass grades in fall 2020 increased 72% from fall 2019. More than two-thirds of professors who...
University of Georgiauga.edu

Cassera named summer 2021 Innovation Fellow

Associate professor Belen Cassera is one step closer to introducing her research to the marketplace. Having spent the summer as UGA’s newest Innovation Fellow, Cassera has learned a lot about how to bring parasitic disease therapeutics arising from her research to market. “In fall 2019, I was among the 18...
Parkersburg, WVMarietta Times

WVUP discusses in person and possible online learning plans

PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg is moving forward with plans to have in-person classes when the fall semester begins next week. WVU-P President Chris Gilmer addressed the university’s Board of Governors on Tuesday to discuss plans to return in the fall in relation to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia which now has over 4,000 cases.
Fresno, CAKMPH.com

Back to School: In person, online, and hybrid learning

FRESNO Calif, (FOX26) — Back to school is an exciting time, but amidst this pandemic, there is still a lot of uncertainty. And for those who finished their junior and senior years of high school from their bedroom, well, those students may feel a bit deflated about school. Maybe we...
Energy Industrycapenews.net

MMA Names Maritime Center Director

Massachusetts Maritime Academy has hired Captain Michael R. Burns Jr. as the first executive director of the academy’s Maritime Center for Responsible Energy, or MCRE. Capt. Burns will oversee the MCRE that was established in August 2021 to deliver training to the renewable energy industry, develop relationships with renewable energy stakeholders and coordinate all the academy’s renewable energy efforts, the academy said in a press release. Capt. Burns will lead all aspects of the center’s work, including developing and delivering offshore wind workforce training, raising awareness of the academy’s efforts in renewable energy, and managing the academy’s marine environmental initiatives.
Collegesuga.edu

‘Strengthen the culture’

Quality enhancement plan builds on active learning opportunities for students. The University of Georgia’s Active Learning Summer Institute has reached nearly 80 faculty members whose redesigned courses have enrolled 28,000 students, and classroom renovations have facilitated greater levels of engagement across campus. Building on these accomplishments to ensure that even...
Greece, NYmonroecopost.com

Greece CSD names director of equity

The Greece Central School District announced the recent appointment of Cedrick-Michael Simmons as director of equity. Simmons comes to GCSD from Ithaca College, where he worked in the sociology department. He is a doctoral candidate at Boston College and spent several years researching ways that diversity and inclusion workers push for organizational justice.
Fargo, NDndsu.edu

Experiment Station assistant director named

Blaine Schatz has been named assistant director of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station, effective Sept. 1. He replaces Tim Faller, who has held the position for 15 years. “Blaine brings a wealth of experience to the position,” said Greg Lardy, NDSU vice president of Agricultural Affairs; dean of the...
Rochelle News-Leader

NIU Lifelong Learning Institute builds community with informal online learning

DEKALB – The Northern Illinois University Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) invites community members of all ages to learn in an informal, non-competitive setting. The member-directed group of learners is now meeting online, and registration to attend any and all of the fall courses is just $47.50 per person. The eight-week...
Salvo, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Sydney Britt named to Emerson College Dean’s List

Sydney Britt, of Salvo has been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Britt is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the Class of 2022. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher. Based...
CollegesCorbin News Journal

UC online programs recognized by online college ranking service

A pair of University of the Cumberlands (UC) online programs were recently recognized by an online college ranking service. College Values Online has identified UC as having one of the top online Ph.D in criminal justice degree programs. The ranking considered tuition and ROI (return on investment). The UC program...
Collegesksl.com

This Online College Program Lets Students Learn at Their Own Pace

Taking things online in 2020 meant getting creative for workplaces and schools. One college is leading out in continuing online education, letting students learn at their own pace. And the cost can’t be beat!. Associate Vice President of Snow College, Teri Clawson, shares details about Snow Online. She shares how...

Comments / 0

Community Policy