Jeremy Clarkson’s Daughter Emily Turned Down Love Island Offer: “I’d Die At The Thought Of My Parents Watching Me Having S*x”
Emily Clarkson, daughter of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm presenter Jeremy Clarkson, has turned down an offer to be on the popular ITV show Love Island. Emily revealed that she was invited onto the show, but worried that she was going to be “an easy target with my stomach rolls and heat rash”, as well as potentially caught in compromising positions.www.grandtournation.com
