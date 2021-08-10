Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geary County, KS

Geary County Register of Deeds’ Office revises new hours

Posted by 
JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago

(JUNCTION CITY, KS – August 9, 2021) For immediate release:. The Geary County Board of Commissioners had fielded concerns regarding the Geary County Register of Deeds’ notice of her office closing two days’ a week. After much discussion, Diane Briestensky, Geary County Register of Deeds, advised she and the Commission have reached a compromise. The Register of Deeds’ Office will be closed from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Friday, September 10, 2021. The Office will be open after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at 9:00 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Additionally, filing deadlines have been extended to 3:30 p.m. each weekday. This extension is a permanent change.

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Geary County, KS
Junction City, KS
Government
Geary County, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. Active advisories. Warning. Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour” Main Lake, Labette County. Ford County Lake, Ford County (new) Gathering Pond...
Riley County, KSPosted by
JC Post

18 new COVID-19 cases in Riley County since Monday

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – August 11, 2021) Riley County has identified 18 new positive Coronavirus cases and 8 additional recoveries since the last report on August 9, 2021. In Riley County, since December, there have been a total of 100 positive cases from variants of concern. Nine COVID-positive patients are...
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

USD 475 statement following Spring Valley Elementary threat

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 staff Wednesday morning received notification of an unsubstantiated threat made via social media that was directed toward Spring Valley Elementary School. Directly following this, district staff notified local law enforcement and removed all students and staff from the school grounds. Law enforcement performed multiple internal and external sweeps of the facility, finding no danger to any of the students or staff members. Once law enforcement determined it safe, the students and staff were allowed to reenter the building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy