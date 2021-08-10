Geary County Register of Deeds’ Office revises new hours

(JUNCTION CITY, KS – August 9, 2021) For immediate release:. The Geary County Board of Commissioners had fielded concerns regarding the Geary County Register of Deeds’ notice of her office closing two days’ a week. After much discussion, Diane Briestensky, Geary County Register of Deeds, advised she and the Commission have reached a compromise. The Register of Deeds’ Office will be closed from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Friday, September 10, 2021. The Office will be open after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at 9:00 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Additionally, filing deadlines have been extended to 3:30 p.m. each weekday. This extension is a permanent change.