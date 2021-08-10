Authentically Flavored Flan Desserts

One of my all-time favorite restaurants in New York (and really the world) is Superiority Burger. The vegetarian-vegan fast-casual spot is known for their burgers, sandwiches, and a rotating cast of hyper-seasonal sides—but real fans know that their gelatos (and vegan sorbets!) can’t be missed. The flavors change weekly, sometimes daily, based on what’s available at the farmers markets—and in the cooks’ wildest imagination. Owner Brooks Headley has a reputation for pushing the norms for what a dessert can look like, often using savory kitchen scraps. One of the greatest examples of this is Superiority Burger’s tortilla gelato, which they bring into rotation every so often. This is an ode to the flavor of that gelato, using my go-to no-churn ice cream base—for those of us who live a bit too far from the restaurant to pop over for dessert.