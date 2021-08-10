Cancel
Authentically Flavored Flan Desserts

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raymundo's Small Batch Premium Caramel Flan is launching from the authentic food brand to provide consumers with a ready-to-eat option when looking to enjoy a premium Latin dessert. The dessert comes in four-ounce single serving cups as well as four-packs to choose from, which will be available for purchase at a range of grocery stores this fall in the US. Priced starting at $2.99, the desserts are formulated using a premium recipe that ensures an authentic flavor.

