Lentil-Based Snack Ranges

The Ocean Spray Fibre Boost cranberry snacks are arriving on store shelves in the UK to help consumers increase their intake of fiber in an unexpected way. The product is formulated in four flavor options to choose from including Cherry, Mango, Cranberry and Orange, which each contain 86-calories per 30-gram serving along with 7.5-grams of fiber. The cranberries are suited for being eaten right from the pouch as a snack or added to your choice of recipe including cereal, salads and more.