Lentil-Based Snack Ranges
The Calbee Harvest Snaps range is being launched by the brand in the UK as a health-focused lineup of snacks for consumers seeking out a better-for-you alternative to the fried options on the market. The snacks come in the form of the Sour Cream & Chive Lentil Rings and the Thai Sweet Chilli Lentil Puffs, which are both set to come in several serving sizes to choose from. The snacks all maintain a recipe that is gluten-free, vegan and non-HFSS compliant.www.trendhunter.com
