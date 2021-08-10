A few strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Patchy dense fog developed into early Tuesday and should burn off by 8am. You’ll get a mixture of sunshine and clouds at the heat and humidity cranks up! Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s minus the lakeshore which will stay in the upper 70s right by the water. The thick humidity will make it feel warmer than that as some communities will have heat index values in the 90s.www.wearegreenbay.com
