A few strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

WINSTON-SALEM,N.C. — With a stalled front across the Carolinas, and extreme heat and humidity, we have seen scattered showers and storms developing across the Triad on this Saturday afternoon. A few have been strong to severe. The main threats will be isolated damaging wind gust, frequent cloud to ground lightning and with the storms moving very slowly, localized flash flooding. Stay safe if you are out and about this evening. Remember two things, "Turn around, don't drown" if you come across a flooded road way, do not drive over it. Along with " if thunder roars, go indoors" If you can hear thunder, you are at risk for getting struck by lightning.