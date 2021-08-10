The American Legion World Series returns to Shelby
You can't talk to the folks behind the American Legion World Series about success of the last decade without hearing the same trusim. "This does not happen without our volunteers," said Steve Cloud, program manager for American Legion Baseball. "Over the last 10 years it is impressive how one community can impact the lives of over 200 young men from around the country. And that impact leaves memories that will last a lifetime."www.shelbystar.com
