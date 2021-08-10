National Institutes of Health Small Business Funding Boosts Alzheimer’s Science Advances
New paper highlights history and recent successes in advancing research from concept to commercialization. Small business program funding from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health, helps advance research on care interventions, diagnostic tools, and therapies for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. A new paper, published August 10 in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, describes the impact and case studies of NIA’s $280 million investment in this research over the past 11 years through more than 600 grants to over 230 small businesses in 37 states.scitechdaily.com
