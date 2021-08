Here we go, we have another big upgrade for open source graphics drivers with Mesa 21.2 officially out now. Announced by the developer Dylan Baker, they noted in the announcement "This has been a pretty smooth release cycle so far, and we've had very few release-blocking issues, as such We've actually released on time with no additional RCs! As usual, this is a .0 release, and those of you seeking stability over features likely want to wait 2 weeks for 21.2.1.".