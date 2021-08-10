SDCCU Offers Free Educational Resources in Celebration of National Financial Awareness Day

SDCCU presents webinars and blogs focused on improving financial health as part of SDCCU’s Financial Wellness Wednesdays. San Diego CA— San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®), one of Southern California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, is committed to promoting the importance of financial education to help build a foundation for overall financial security and wellness through its support of National Financial Awareness Day on August 14, 2021. On Wednesday, August 11, SDCCU will present three educational webinars focused on financial awareness for various stages of life as part of SDCCU’s Financial Wellness Wednesdays. The topics are, Achieving Money Milestones at 9 a.m., Securing Social Security at 12:30 p.m. and a Biz Kid$ webinar at 3 p.m.