PURCHASE LINE MAKES ONE CHANGE TO HEALTH AND SAFETY PLAN

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 5 days ago

The Purchase Line School Board met Monday night and approved one change to the health and safety plan. The change dealt with the federal mandate that masks be worn on public transportation, including school buses. As far as the schools go, masks are still optional. Superintendent Shawn Ford also talked about a clarification that he made concerning the health and safety plan.

