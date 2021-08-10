Proposed Engine Emission Regulations Threaten to Remove Sportfishing and Whale Watching Boats from Service

Petition to Save Sportfishing Doubles to More Than 12,000 Anglers. San Diego CA— The Sportfishing Association of California has released a video of a California Air Resources Board (CARB) online workshop where regulators acknowledge that it is unlikely that wood and fiberglass boats will be able to comply with proposed engine emission regulations and as a result boats will be removed from service. This is a stunning admission since over 80% of sportfishing and whale watching boats are constructed of wood and fiberglass.