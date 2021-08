Incredibly popular Kpop group Blackpink is set to make their gaming debut with PUBG: Battlegrounds in an event coming later this season. This event will feature in game cosmetics for both players and the maps. There will also be special missions to complete to earn points. In the announcement, PUBG: Battlegrounds promises Blackpink themed wall decals, airplane tail, and supply crate and smoke for different maps. For cosmetics, there will be different items like hair, clothing, weapons, and nameplate decals that will fall into bundles based on the 4 different members of the group. Importantly, none of the faces of the artists will appear on anything, a warning that is repeated multiple times on the website.