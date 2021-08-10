Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar hits 4-month high against euro on Fed taper talk

By Elizabeth Howcroft
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrKwT_0bN8dtGW00
A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a four-month high versus the euro on Tuesday after upbeat U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its massive bond-buying programme.

Analysts said the dollar was supported by rising U.S. bond yields, as the prospect of reduced Fed stimulus weakened bond prices. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to as high as 1.336% in London trade, its highest in more than three weeks . read more

U.S. job openings, a measure of labour demand, hit a record high in June while hiring also increased, the Labor Department said in a monthly survey on Monday. read more

That followed Friday's non-farm payroll report showing jobs increased by 943,000 in July, above the 870,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. read more

The dollar index strengthened on Friday and Monday, and reached an 18-day high of 93.102 at 1018 GMT on Tuesday.

At 1054 GMT, it was up 0.1% on the day at 93.034 . It hit a four-month high versus the euro, with the euro down 0.1% on the day at $1.17265 .

Germany's ZEW survey found investor sentiment deteriorated for a third month in a row in August, due to fears that rising COVID-19 infections could hold back the recovery in Europe's largest economy.

Market participants now turn their focus to U.S. consumer inflation data due on Wednesday, which could provide more cues on the timing of the Fed's bond-purchase taper.

Although there is talk among analysts of the market being "data-driven", U.S. jobs market and inflation statistics are difficult to interpret, Commerzbank Ulrich Leuchtmann wrote in a client note.

"Even if the macro data from the United States is currently astounding, it says little about where the dollar should trade in the medium term."

"And that's why the FX market is wary of any significant reassessments."

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic, speaking after the jobs data, said he was eyeing the fourth quarter for the start of a bond-purchase taper, but was open to an earlier move. read more

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said the Fed should announce in September that it will reduce asset purchases in the autumn. read more

"Market participants will be watching comments from Fed officials even more closely than normal in the near-term for any signs that the Fed could speed up plans for tighter policy," MUFG currency strategist Lee Hardman said in a note to clients.

Elsewhere, risk appetite was hurt by worries about growth in China and the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant, which sent oil prices to a three-week low in the previous session. Wall Street futures pointed to a mixed start for U.S. stock indexes. read more

The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, has been hurt in recent weeks by lower commodity prices and extended lockdowns in the country. read more

At 1056 GMT, it was up 0.2% at $0.73395 , having spent the last three weeks at levels not seen since December 2020.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.1% at $0.6994 .

"We are still recommending a short AUD/NZD position to benefit from widening policy divergence between the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) and RBNZ (Reserve Bank of New Zealand)," MUFG's Hardman wrote.

"The short AUD leg should act as a hedge to offset downside risks to the NZD from global growth concerns."

The Swiss franc and the Japanese yen were both down 0.1% against the dollar, as demand for safe-haven currencies fell , .

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was trading around $45,383, down 2% on the day, having hit a three-month high of $46,759 overnight .

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Inflation#Bank Of New Zealand#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#The Labor Department#Zew#Mufg#Australian#Rba#Rbnz#Nzd#Swiss#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks hit record highs as Fed tapering concerns ease

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global shares hit record highs Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve will imminently signal a scaling back of bond purchases. The data showed tentative signs inflation had peaked as supply-chain disruptions work their...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change. Sterling stalls near the middle of its six-month range. UK economic data improves, promising an advance in the third quarter. Covid cases climb but future direction and impact are uncertain. FXStreet Forecast Poll is bullish but the gains are minor. Sterling declined on the week but the close at 1.3861, just points from the open, gave no indication that the pound was any closer to departing from the ranges of the past six weeks, or in a wider definition, the past six months. Read more...
Businessinvesting.com

Euro zone bond yields drift sideways, off multi-month lows for now

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields drifted sideways on Friday, with German borrowing costs holding above recent six-month lows in a sign that the rush to fixed income has abated for now. After tumbling 26 basis points in July in the biggest monthly fall in almost two years...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar dented as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to...
MarketsLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Morgan Stanley expects sooner Fed taper, Treasury yields to rise

* Major U.S. indexes just above flat; banks underperform. Aug 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY EXPECTS SOONER FED TAPER, TREASURY YIELDS TO. RISE (1405 EDT/1605 GMT. The...
Businessactionforex.com

Week Ahead – RBNZ to Raise Rates, Dollar Awaits Fed Minutes

It’s an electrifying week, with a crucial central bank meeting and a storm of economic releases to spark volatility. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will make history by raising interest rates. However, there is scope for some disappointment in the kiwi, as markets are pricing in a decent chance for a ‘double’ rate hike. Meanwhile, another round of normalization signals from the Fed could begin to reawaken ‘king dollar’.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY declines below 110.30 as US Treasury bond yields turn south

US/DJPY is posting small daily losses during the European session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%. US Dollar Index stays below 93.00 ahead of consumer confidence data. After closing the last two trading days in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair edged lower during the European...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar ekes out 2nd week of gains on Fed view

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar consolidated a second consecutive week of gains on Friday versus its major rivals as investors weighed the possibility of the Federal Reserve announcing its plans to reduce its stimulus in the coming weeks. The greenback’s gains were more pronounced against its emerging...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar rises after U.S. producer prices surge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after data showed producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade in the 12 months through July, suggesting inflation pressures remain strong. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Fed watch: July jobs report means talking about tapering sooner

Federal Reserve officials say Friday’s blockbuster jobs report supports the case for tapering supportive monetary policy relatively soon. Why it matters: With the economy progressing, everyone wants to know when the Fed will taper its quantitative easing program and eventually start hiking interest rates. What they’re saying: Atlanta Fed president...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields extend rising run on Fed taper talk

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global shares hovered below record highs on Tuesday, while anticipation of earlier tapering of bond-buying by the Federal Reserve pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to their longest rising run in six months. The dollar also scaled a four-month high versus the euro as investors looked...
Businesskfgo.com

Fed taper talk lifts dollar ahead of inflation test

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar hovered near a four-month high against the euro and scaled a five-week peak on the Japanese yen on Wednesday, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data and wagered a high reading could pressure the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support. The greenback has already caught...
Businessadvisorhub.com

Gold Heads for Second Weekly Loss as Traders Assess Dollar, Fed

Bloomberg – Gold is heading for a second straight weekly loss as the dollar advances and concerns simmer that the Federal Reserve could soon reduce support for the U.S. economy. The dollar advanced Thursday after U.S. economic reports added to signs of rising inflation pressures and a strengthening job market....
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone bonds stabilise, investors focus on U.S. data

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds were steady on Thursday, as markets continued to digest an easing of inflationary pressures in the United States, with Germany's benchmark Bund just below a two-week high. Increases in U.S. consumer prices slowed in July, CPI data showed on Wednesday, taking...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Bund yield eases as markets digest U.S. inflation data

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Thursday as markets continued to digest an easing of inflationary pressures in the United States, with Germany’s benchmark Bund yield retreating further from a two-week high. Increases in U.S. consumer prices slowed in July, CPI data on...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Europe strains for gains, US dollar takes a breather

LONDON (Aug 12): European stocks were attempting to equal their longest winning streak since 2017 on Thursday, while the US dollar and bond yields took a breather after US inflation data cooled talk of a rapid reeling-in of Federal Reserve stimulus. Asian stocks had suffered more Chinese jitters overnight after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy