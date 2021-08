The best Detroit techno artists produce the kind of music that practically demands the audience to get up and move. DJ Kelli Hand (K-Hand for short) had it down to a science. “First of all, she was a damn good DJ,” recalls Adriel Thornton, Detroit music and event producer who was also friends with the renowned DJ. “That you can’t really minimize. Her ability to move me with sound was great. She was super sweet, but she was meticulous about her craft.”