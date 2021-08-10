Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

2021 Best Places to Work: Bold Orange Co. wins second BPTW award

Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Customer experience agency Bold Orange Co. is a repeat Best Places to Work honoree thanks in part to a benefits package that includes employer contributions to a 401(k) plan, ensuring all employees will have a retirement benefit in the future. In 2020, it also introduced a parental leave policy that provides 16 weeks of maternity leave, with 12 weeks paid at 100%. As a woman-led company, Bold Orange strives to support its workforce and understands the importance of this benefit and its impact on the career path of women.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Welfare#Mental Health#Gyms#Retirement#Bold Orange Co#Bptw#Founder#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

Best Places to Work Honoree: Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises

An office equipment supplier with a Dayton sales office is one of the region's best employers. Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises is a 2021 Best Places to Work honoree in the Micro Business category. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, and provides process automation for companies in the digital imaging industry and...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: Ryan Cos. tops list of BPTW honorees — Large Companies

Real estate developer Ryan Cos. US Inc. tops the list of Best Places to Work in the large company category this year; this is its third BPTW award. In addition to the Minneapolis-based company's focus on work-life balance, its team members appreciate its generous gender-neutral parental leave benefit to welcome a child into their home (birth, adoption or foster); the company's fertility benefits; and its mental health programs.
Economybizjournals

2021 Best Places to Work: Spire Credit Union wins first BPTW honor

Spire Credit Union debuts on the Business Journal's Best Places to Work list this year. It offers new parent leave to eligible employees. It allows employees to "sell back" unused or excess PTO up to 40 hours per calendar year. And all regular employees are eligible for quarterly team bonuses — up to $500 per quarter — after they have completed one full month of service.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: Sunrise Banks is three-time BPTW honoree

St. Paul-based Sunrise Banks is a three-time recipient of the Business Journal's Best Places to Work award. Contributing to its great work environment are such popular benefits as: offering 40 hours of paid volunteer time each year; an annual all-bank get-together on Indigenous People’s Day to connect with team members, plus a floating PTO day; and pet insurance.
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Jamestown Regional Medical Center receives Best Places to Work award

Jamestown Regional Medical Center has received a Best Places to Work award from Prairie Business Magazine. Every year Prairie Business recognizes companies and organizations that, in part, have been nominated by their peers. JRMC was named one of the region's best, said Andrew Weeks, editor of Prairie Business Magazine. Prairie Business selects 50 employers each year from across the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Greeley, COBrewbound.com

WeldWerks Brewing Co. Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

GREELEY, CO – WeldWerks Brewing is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at WeldWerks. This year, 100% of employees surveyed said that WeldWerks is a great place to work. Compared to the typical U.S. company average of 59% of employees, this speaks to the special and unique work environment that WeldWerks creates.
Fresno, CAGV Wire

Why Fresno Tech Company is Among the ‘Best Places to Work’ in U.S.

A Fresno-based information technology company has placed in the Top 10 on a list of best workplaces in the country. Bitwise Industries came in at No. 9 out of 100 medium-sized companies, according to the online site Great Place to Work. Rankings were based on data collected through anonymous surveys from more than 280,000 employees at companies large and small.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: phData earns fifth BPTW honor

Minneapolis-based phData is a repeat Best Places to Work honoree. During the pandemic, the company was able to make remote work a relatively smooth transition for employees since it already had flexibility around working from home and the tools in place to communicate and collaborate. It also implemented weekly open office hours with its executive team where employees could ask any questions and get a chance to see others across the company. Twice weekly virtual coffee talks offered opportunities for more casual conversations.
BusinessPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: Cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf is two-time BPTW honoree

Cybersecurity company Arctic Wolf Networks Inc. returns to the Business Journal's Best Places to Work list thanks in part to a robust employee benefits program. This includes quarterly bonuses calculated against the performance objectives of the company; unlimited paid time off; and an active diversity, equity and inclusion committee with nearly 100 members.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: Seven-time BPTW honoree Ergodyne stays 'tenacious'

Leaders at Ergodyne, a seven-time Best Places to Work honoree, work hard to provide an employee-first environment. They organize social gatherings so team members can get to know one another, as well as volunteer and community projects. They listened to employees when shifting to a hybrid work model last year, creating a more flexible work environment, and recently launched other new benefits.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work: Greiner Construction is first-time honoree

Greiner Construction is a Minneapolis-based general contractor and first-time Best Places to Work honoree. Part of what makes it a winning workplace is its commitment to community, including its employee community and the communities it does business in. Greiner participates in career fairs, organizes team-building volunteer activities, and hosts company parties.
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Prairie Business Names JRMC a Best Place to Work

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center is proud to receive a Best Places to Work award from Prairie Business Magazine. Every year Prairie Business recognizes companies and organizations that, in part, have been nominated by their peers. JRMC was named one of the region’s best, said Andrew Weeks, editor of Prairie Business Magazine. Prairie Business selects 50 employers each year from across the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

The 25 best places to work in Latin America in 2021

The work culture company Great Place to Work revealed its annual study The Best Workplaces in Latin America 2021 where it reveals which companies are most sought after by employees for their benefits and environment. According to the GPTW annual survey, on average, 87% of the employees of the organizations...
Healthgvhealthnews.com

Excellus named to the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has been named to the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion after receiving a top score of 100% on the 2021 Disability Equality Index (DEI), a national benchmarking survey by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities. The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a...
Businessasana.com

5 years in a row: Asana named a Fortune Best Place to Work

We’re proud that for the fifth year in a row, Asana has been named a Best Small & Medium Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune. This recognition each year is a testament to all our Asanas who have created a culture of connection and inclusivity that empowers everyone to thrive. Culture is so important at Asana; it’s what fuels our business and drives our innovation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy