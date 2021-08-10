2021 Best Places to Work: Bold Orange Co. wins second BPTW award
Customer experience agency Bold Orange Co. is a repeat Best Places to Work honoree thanks in part to a benefits package that includes employer contributions to a 401(k) plan, ensuring all employees will have a retirement benefit in the future. In 2020, it also introduced a parental leave policy that provides 16 weeks of maternity leave, with 12 weeks paid at 100%. As a woman-led company, Bold Orange strives to support its workforce and understands the importance of this benefit and its impact on the career path of women.www.bizjournals.com
