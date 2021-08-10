Cancel
2021 Best Places to Work: Coherent Solutions marks first BPTW award

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 5 days ago
Coherent Solutions, a custom software services company, lands its first Best Places to Work award during a challenging year. What helped was the company's focus on its core management values: transparency, communication and inclusivity. The leadership team — comprised of founders and senior executives — met every two weeks with the entire company to provide visibility on company performance, as well as answer any employee questions.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

