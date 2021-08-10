2021 Best Places to Work: Coherent Solutions marks first BPTW award

Last summer around this time was, of course, difficult and confusing for a lot of people. Roughly five months into the pandemic, we were all still trying to figure things out as circumstances changed by the day (a phenomenon that unfortunately somewhat continues even now). Like most everywhere else, at Volume One there were plenty of significant challenges and scary decisions to grapple with. And there still are. But throughout all of that, the staff here at Volume One had at least one key project we were able to focus on, thanks to a significant (and hard to land!) pandemic grant from the Facebook Journalism Project.